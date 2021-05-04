Avantor Inc (AVTR): Price Down $-0.63 (-2.01)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.24 (-0.78)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AVTR

Currently, AVTR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.24 (-0.78%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that AVTR has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks, AVTR ranks 32nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AVTR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AVTR’s price is down $-0.63 (-2.01%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as AVTR has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on AVTR; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Avantor Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

