Avantor Inc (AVTR): Price Now Near $33.12; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AVTR

Currently, AVTR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.14%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks, AVTR ranks 46th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AVTR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AVTR’s price is down $-0.3 (-0.9%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that AVTR has seen 2 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AVTR’s price action over the past 90 days.