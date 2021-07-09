Avantor Inc (AVTR): Price Now Near $35.81; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AVTR
Currently, AVTR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.25%) from the hour prior. AVTR has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 20 and 50 hour changed directions on AVTR; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks, AVTR ranks 39th in regards to today’s price percentage change.
AVTR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the time of this writing, AVTR’s price is up $0.18 (0.51%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Avantor Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
AVTR: Daily RSI Analysis
