Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $37.08. 14,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,442. Avantor has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,290 shares of company stock worth $12,086,667 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 12,550.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Articles