Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA): Price Down $-0.02 (-0.1)% Over Past Day, Up $0.91 (4.85)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AVYA

AVYA (Get Ratings)’s 19.66 Avaya Holdings Corp in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, AVYA ranks 87th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AVYA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AVYA’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.1%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on AVYA; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows AVYA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AVYA: Daily RSI Analysis For AVYA, its RSI is now at 97.4026.

AVYA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

