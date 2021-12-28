Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH): Price Now Near $7.08; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AVAH

At the time of this writing, AVAH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0 (0.07%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Healthcare stocks, AVAH ranks 43rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AVAH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AVAH’s price is up $0 (0.07%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as AVAH has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AVAH’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AVAH: Daily RSI Analysis AVAH’s RSI now stands at 100.

AVAH and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For AVAH News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on AVAH may find value in this recent story:

Aveanna to Virtually Participate at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference