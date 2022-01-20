Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Update

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 505,600 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 662,500 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 493,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of ATXI opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $7.69.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05).

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

