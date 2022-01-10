AvePoint Inc (AVPT): Price Down $-0.29 (-4.68)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.27 (-4.37)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AVPT

AVPT (Get Ratings)’s 5.91 AvePoint Inc in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. AVPT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, AVPT ranks 135th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AVPT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AVPT’s price is down $-0.29 (-4.68%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that AVPT has seen 2 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AVPT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AVPT: Daily RSI Analysis For AVPT, its RSI is now at 21.6667.

AVPT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

