AvePoint Inc (AVPT): Price Now Near $6.69; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AVPT

Currently, AVPT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.12 (1.83%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 20 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AVPT ranks 160th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

AVPT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AVPT’s price is up $0.13 (2.05%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AVPT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AVPT: Daily RSI Analysis For AVPT, its RSI is now at 25.7143.

AVPT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

