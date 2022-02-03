Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.45.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $200.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.53. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $159.17 and a one year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

