Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Avid Technology worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter worth $820,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter worth $834,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 12.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 46,183 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter worth $2,913,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,437 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVID opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $101.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $159,405.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,169 shares of company stock worth $570,723. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

AVID has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

