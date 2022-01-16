Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.76. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,967,000 after buying an additional 655,555 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 225,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

