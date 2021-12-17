Avient Corp (AVNT): Price Down $-0.52 (-0.98)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.24 (-0.45)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AVNT

At the time of this writing, AVNT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.24 (-0.45%) from the hour prior. AVNT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

AVNT ranks 37th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Chemicals stocks.

AVNT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AVNT’s price is down $-0.52 (-0.98%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as AVNT has now gone down 8 of the past 10 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Avient Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< AVNT: Daily RSI Analysis For AVNT, its RSI is now at 0.

AVNT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

