Avient Corp (AVNT): Price Up $0.39 (0.82)% Over Past Day, Up $0.12 (0.25)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AVNT

At the time of this writing, AVNT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.12 (0.25%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that AVNT has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AVNT ranks 23rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Chemicals stocks.

AVNT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, AVNT’s price is up $0.39 (0.82%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AVNT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AVNT: Daily RSI Analysis AVNT’s RSI now stands at 26.9841.

AVNT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

