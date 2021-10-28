Avista Corp (AVA): Price Now Near $40.86; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AVA

At the moment, AVA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.07%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AVA ranks 32nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

AVA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AVA’s price is up $0.19 (0.47%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that AVA has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows AVA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AVA: Daily RSI Analysis AVA’s RSI now stands at 88.1188.

AVA and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For AVA News Traders

Investors and traders in AVA may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Avista (AVA) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

Avista (AVA) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

