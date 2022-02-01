Aviva PLC Acquires 15,380 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in News were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in News during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in News during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in News during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 9.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $21,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. News Co. has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

