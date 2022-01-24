Aviva PLC Has $11.85 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,118 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $11,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Best Buy by 215.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,344,000 after buying an additional 85,232 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,708,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 88.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 39.0% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BBY. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $96.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.42 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.75.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).