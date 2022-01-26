Aviva PLC Has $7.25 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,215 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $174.20 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $191.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of -25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.61 and a 200-day moving average of $164.37.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $54,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,044 shares of company stock worth $30,816,533. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.59.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

