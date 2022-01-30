Aviva PLC Invests $1.62 Million in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

USPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

USPH opened at $95.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 64.14%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

