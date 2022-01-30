Aviva PLC Invests $1.70 Million in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSTK. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

SSTK stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.53. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.21 and a 1-year high of $128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 15,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $1,862,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,522 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,840 over the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

