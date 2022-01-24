Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 209,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 30,172 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $140.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.52. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).