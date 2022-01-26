Aviva PLC Purchases 4,500 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after acquiring an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after purchasing an additional 596,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 166.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,944,000 after purchasing an additional 378,585 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DGX opened at $137.18 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

