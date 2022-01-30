Aviva PLC Purchases New Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of HLNE opened at $85.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.94. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.85 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. The firm had revenue of $96.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

