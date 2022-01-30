Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 36,948 Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAGE. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,191,000 after buying an additional 844,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 330,541 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $10,152,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 131.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 211,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $11,377,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $88.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.75.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).