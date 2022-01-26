Aviva PLC Sells 4,627 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,143,000 after purchasing an additional 736,144 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,445,000 after acquiring an additional 861,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 51.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,393,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after acquiring an additional 155,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,761,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,547,000 after acquiring an additional 40,796 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $139.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $138.57 and a 12-month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).