Aviva PLC Takes Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after buying an additional 75,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,819,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,324 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDFC stock opened at $218.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32 and a beta of -0.22. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 66.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

