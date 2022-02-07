Axa S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,085,487 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,032 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 0.8% of Axa S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Axa S.A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $294,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.81 on Monday, hitting $221.04. 15,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,891,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.72 billion, a PE ratio of 121.12, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,521 shares of company stock worth $34,746,009 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.74.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

