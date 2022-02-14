Axa S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 221,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 5.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EVTC opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).