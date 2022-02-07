Axa S.A. Grows Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Axa S.A. grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,909,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,847 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $157,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Trimble by 5.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $70.65. 7,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,304. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.33. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

