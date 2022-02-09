Axa S.A. Has $44.44 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 438,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $44,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Chevron by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $4,486,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,282 shares of company stock valued at $48,601,653 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $136.44 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.81 and a fifty-two week high of $139.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $263.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.64.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.04.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

