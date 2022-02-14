Axa S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 589,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,659 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 13.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 467.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 281,768 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 33.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 273,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 68,990 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of COGT opened at $6.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.86. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

