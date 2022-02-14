Axa S.A. Lowers Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,876 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 58.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 428.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock opened at $52.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $55.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6986 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

