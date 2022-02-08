Axa S.A. Purchases 97,130 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Axa S.A. grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,474,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,130 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $77,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 36.6% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 49.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.84. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

