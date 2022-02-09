Axa S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Axa S.A. cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $42,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,976.96.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,460.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,589.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,752.56. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

