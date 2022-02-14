Axa S.A. Sells 11,300 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Axa S.A. lowered its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DQ. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 96.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on DQ. TheStreet cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $38.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $129.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ).