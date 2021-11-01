Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA): Price Now Near $31.23; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AXTA

Currently, AXTA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.08%) from the hour prior. AXTA has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Chemicals stocks, AXTA ranks 57th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AXTA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, AXTA’s price is up $0.06 (0.19%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AXTA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AXTA: Daily RSI Analysis AXTA’s RSI now stands at 54.9296.

AXTA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

