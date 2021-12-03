Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA): Price Up $0.17 (0.55)% Over Past Day, Up $0.18 (0.58)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AXTA

At the time of this writing, AXTA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.18 (0.58%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row AXTA has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AXTA ranks 30th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Chemicals stocks.

AXTA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AXTA’s price is up $0.17 (0.55%) from the day prior. AXTA has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AXTA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AXTA: Daily RSI Analysis For AXTA, its RSI is now at 82.3009.

AXTA and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market