Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA): Price Up $0.29 (0.93)% Over Past Day, Up $0.03 (0.1)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AXTA

At the moment, AXTA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.1%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as AXTA has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AXTA ranks 48th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Chemicals stocks.

AXTA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, AXTA’s price is up $0.29 (0.93%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as AXTA has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AXTA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AXTA: Daily RSI Analysis For AXTA, its RSI is now at 100.

AXTA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market