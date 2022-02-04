Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stake Boosted by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,624 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXTA. Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

