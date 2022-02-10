Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) shot up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.00 and last traded at $67.78. 18,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 440,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.24.

A number of research firms have commented on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $225,836.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

