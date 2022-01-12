Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS): Price Now Near $56.21; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AXS

At the moment, AXS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.13 (0.23%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

AXS ranks 46th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

AXS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, AXS’s price is up $0.13 (0.23%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row AXS has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AXS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AXS: Daily RSI Analysis AXS’s RSI now stands at 94.3182.

AXS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

