Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS): Price Up $0.76 (1.61)% Over Past Day, Up $0.1 (0.22)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AXS

At the time of this writing, AXS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.22%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as AXS has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Insurance stocks, AXS ranks 36th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AXS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AXS’s price is up $0.76 (1.61%) from the day prior. AXS has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AXS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AXS: Daily RSI Analysis AXS’s RSI now stands at 32.4786.

AXS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

