Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Luke Larson Sells 5,742 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $899,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Luke Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Luke Larson sold 733 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $119,405.70.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $150.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -375.34 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.79. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.04 and a 1-year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,033,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 22.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 7.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

