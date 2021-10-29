Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM): Price Now Near $40.33; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AXSM

At the time of this writing, AXSM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.22 (0.55%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that AXSM has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AXSM ranks 30th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

AXSM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AXSM’s price is up $0.54 (1.36%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that AXSM has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Axsome Therapeutics Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< AXSM: Daily RSI Analysis For AXSM, its RSI is now at 67.6259.

AXSM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

