AZEK Co Inc (AZEK): Price Now Near $33.99; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AZEK

At the time of this writing, AZEK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.11 (-0.32%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that AZEK has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Rubber and Plastic Products stocks, AZEK ranks 6th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AZEK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AZEK’s price is up $0.06 (0.19%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. AZEK Co Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< AZEK: Daily RSI Analysis AZEK’s RSI now stands at 1.8388.

AZEK and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

