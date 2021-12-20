Azuki (AZUKI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $505,272.67

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Azuki has a total market cap of $505,272.67 and approximately $97,188.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can now be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00052085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,874.85 or 0.08287477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,816.43 or 1.00130290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00074751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00047138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002634 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

