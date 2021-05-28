Azul Sa (AZUL): Price Down $-0.78 (-3.07)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.06 (-0.24)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AZUL

At the time of this writing, AZUL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.24%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that AZUL has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

AZUL ranks 92nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

AZUL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, AZUL’s price is down $-0.78 (-3.07%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row AZUL has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Azul Sa’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.