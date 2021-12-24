B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,318,000 after purchasing an additional 238,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 813,178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 35.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,032,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,553,000 after purchasing an additional 268,939 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 877,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $2,669,915.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $357,592.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KSU opened at $293.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.13 and a 200 day moving average of $288.03. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $190.64 and a twelve month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

