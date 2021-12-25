B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Cuts Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,516 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in NetEase were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 64,792.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTES. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA decreased their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC decreased their target price on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $97.84 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.63.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.25%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

