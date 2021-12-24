B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 29.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $135.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.70. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $135.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).